Uzbekistan, ADB review progress on CAREC transport strategy 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan held a consultation meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to conduct a midterm review of the CAREC Transport Strategy 2030, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The ADB mission was led by Kanokpan Lao-Araya, Head of the ADB Resident Office in Uzbekistan. The CAREC Transport Strategy was originally adopted at the Tashkent Ministerial Conference in October 2019 with the participation of all CAREC member countries.

The meeting was attended by representatives of key government bodies, including the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, the Ministry of Transport, the Committee of Automobile Roads, JSC Toshshahartranskhizmat, JSC Uzbekistan Airports, JSC Uzbekistan Temir Yollari, as well as members of the project implementation team and other specialized organizations.

The discussions resulted in a set of concrete measures to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing projects in trade, transport, and logistics in cooperation with ADB. These include development of new international trade corridors, capacity building programs for middle managers, and introduction of advanced technologies in key sectors.