Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan predicts inflation curb via nominal effective exchange rate boost until 2027

Economy Materials 23 April 2025 11:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan predicts inflation curb via nominal effective exchange rate boost until 2027

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The strengthening of the nominal effective exchange rate in Azerbaijan will have a reducing effect on inflation both this year and next year, the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor held today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the nominal effective exchange rate is projected to have a reducing effect of 2.45 percentage points next year.

To note, the nominal effective exchange rate of the manat in the non-oil and gas sector strengthened by 1.8 percent in March 2025 year on year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more