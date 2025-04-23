Azerbaijan predicts inflation curb via nominal effective exchange rate boost until 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The strengthening of the nominal effective exchange rate in Azerbaijan will have a reducing effect on inflation both this year and next year, the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor held today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the nominal effective exchange rate is projected to have a reducing effect of 2.45 percentage points next year.

To note, the nominal effective exchange rate of the manat in the non-oil and gas sector strengthened by 1.8 percent in March 2025 year on year.

