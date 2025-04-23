President Erdoğan makes statement regarding earthquake aftermath

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a statement in connection with the 6.2 magnitude earthquake, the epicenter of which was located in the Marmara Sea, 23 kilometers from Istanbul, Trend reports.

“We are closely following the development of events. I wish all our citizens a speedy recovery. Our teams continue to conduct general checks and control measures on the ground,” the statement said.

The Minister of transport and infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloğlu wrote in his X account that, according to preliminary investigations, no destruction or damage on highways, airports, railway and metro lines were registered.

Today, the Turkish city of Istanbul was hit by three strong earthquakes in a row.

According to information, the first earthquake, recorded in the Silivri neighborhood in Istanbul, was 3.9 magnitude. Shortly thereafter, two more earthquakes occurred - with a magnitude of 4.4 and 6.2.