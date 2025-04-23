Azerbaijan issues verdict in high-profile espionage case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The trial on the criminal case of Emin Gasimzade accused of committing crimes against the constitutional order has been completed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Today in the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, at the trial chaired by Judge Telman Huseynov, the verdict was announced.

According to the verdict, Emin Gasimzade was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He is accused of high treason, transferring information to the Armenian side to the detriment of the sovereignty and state security of Azerbaijan. In addition, he also voiced open calls against the state in his social network account, committed actions aimed at inciting national hatred and hostility.

Emin Gasimzade, who was brought to criminal responsibility by the State Security Service, is charged under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.2 (public calls to anti-state activities), and 283.1 (actions aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.