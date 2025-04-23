Azerbaijan and China to partner in green and low-carbon development

BEIJING, China, April 23. Azerbaijan and China will cooperate in the field of green and low-carbon development, Trend reports.

On April 23, in Beijing, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, a "Memorandum of Understanding on Green and Low-Carbon Development Cooperation" was signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie.