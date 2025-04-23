Prestigious London ceremony lauds Azerbaijan's COP29 leadership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ At the annual awards ceremony organized by the prestigious "Diplomat" magazine in London, Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was honored with the title of "Diplomat of the Year," the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK told Trend.

The accolade was awarded in the category of "Contribution to Climate Diplomacy."​ This long-standing event, now in its fifteenth year, has become a key fixture on London’s diplomatic calendar and one of its most prestigious gatherings.

Accepting the award at a gathering of nearly 200 guests, Ambassador Suleymanov emphasized that the recognition is, above all, a strong acknowledgment of Azerbaijan’s contributions to climate policy and its commitment to sustainable development. He noted that Azerbaijan’s selection as the host of COP29 reflects the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev’s, dedication to climate issues and his forward-looking vision in this critical global arena.

The Ambassador further acknowledged that the award also recognizes the collective efforts of the COP29 Presidency Team. Highlighting climate change as a significant global challenge, Ambassador Süleymanov reiterated Azerbaijan's active engagement in climate diplomacy and its intention to keep climate issues at the forefront of the international agenda.

The official also expressed gratitude to the diplomatic missions in London and the British side for their valuable cooperation throughout the year on climate-related matters.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel