Azerbaijan’s energy efficiency fund moves into final stretch - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ A number of new legislative proposals related to the energy sector have been formulated and are progressing through different phases of the approval process, said the Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Samir Valiyev, Trend reports.

Speaking at a session of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Valiyev stated that these new laws will enable the application of widely adopted international norms in Azerbaijan.

"Significant progress is being made, particularly in the adoption of renewable energy sources. Measures taken to improve energy efficiency are also paving the way for more effective resource utilization. Meanwhile, work on establishing the Energy Efficiency Fund is nearing completion," he added.