Azerbaijan, China ink deals to propel economic and trade growth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ As part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the People's Republic of China, the parties signed a series of strategic agreements on April 23, with the participation of both heads of state, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, multiple agreements were inked between Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and leaders of China’s relevant state institutions, focusing on key sectors including industry, trade, and digital economy.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding on industrial cooperation. The agreement outlines measures aimed at expanding collaboration across key industrial sectors, including oil and gas, renewable energy, chemicals, metallurgy, mining, textiles, automotive manufacturing, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and food production. Additionally, the memorandum emphasizes joint efforts in mitigating climate change through industrial development, improving waste management practices, advancing digitalization in the sector, and implementing technologies associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Another memorandum was signed between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and China’s Ministry of Commerce to deepen bilateral trade cooperation. It outlines initiatives for strengthening coordination between industrial organizations, developing support mechanisms for suppliers and buyers, organizing trade fairs, exhibitions, and other promotional activities.

As part of the growing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening investment cooperation in the digital economy. The agreement outlines collaborative efforts to identify priority areas in the digital sector, foster the development of innovative business models, jointly promote digital economy growth, support technological advancements, and establish a favorable ecosystem for digital investments in both countries.

In a parallel initiative, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and China’s National Information Administration signed an MoU focused on enhancing cooperation in the digital economy. This document emphasizes support for collaboration between institutions and research bodies in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), as well as Azerbaijan's participation in international exhibitions held in China, alongside other strategic partnership initiatives.

Additional agreements aimed at deepening bilateral economic relations, particularly in the field of investment, were signed on April 17 in Beijing during the China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference. The event was jointly organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the Azerbaijani Trade Representative's Office in China, and the National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC), with support from the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission. The combined value of the signed investment projects is estimated at $335 million.

Within the framework of the China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference held in Beijing, Azerbaijan and China signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding bilateral economic ties. These agreements reflect the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and the shared commitment to long-term cooperation across key industrial sectors.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SME) signed an MoU with the International Cooperation Center of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), while the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) formalized cooperation with both the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT) and the World Internet of Things Convention Organization (WIOTC). The Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) also signed an MoU with the NDRC’s International Cooperation Center, reinforcing its engagement with China’s leading development institutions.

In addition, AZPROMO entered into multiple agreements with Chinese companies to develop key production capacities. These include the production of notebooks with Shenzhen Hasee, pipes with Zhongjing United (Beijing) Trading Co., Ltd., textiles with Shandong Huafang Co., Ltd., tractors with Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd, and cardboard with Vencou Vanhong. Another MoU was signed with Sino-Foreign for the implementation of a range of investment projects.

A separate agreement of intent was signed between the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan (IZIA) and Vencou Vanhong to launch a cardboard manufacturing project in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The project is currently in the financial and technical justification phase, signaling the beginning of an in-depth planning process.

Further collaboration was cemented between Improtex and Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery for a tractor production initiative, while Azeraluminium LLC reached a cooperation agreement with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for the implementation of investment projects. This agreement also includes financial support from Chinese banking institutions, which is expected to boost industrial growth in Azerbaijan.

The implementation of these newly signed agreements will significantly contribute to the expansion of bilateral trade and industrial collaboration, serving as a cornerstone for further economic integration. These efforts are being coordinated under the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which last convened in Baku on April 16.

