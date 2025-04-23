Kyrgyzstan inks major deals with Int'l Financial Institutions for economic growth

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. Kyrgyzstan signed a number of agreements with international financial institutions during the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The main areas of cooperation enshrined in the signed agreements are:

Regional development: Additional funding will be provided to the project “Regional economic development in Osh oblast and Osh city,” aimed at supporting local initiatives and increasing the competitiveness of the region.

Health Care: Implementation of the Primary Health Care Quality Improvement Program will continue, aimed at creating and strengthening key elements of the health care system.

Water Supply: The Universal Access to Water Supply and Sanitation Phase-1 Program will provide access to clean drinking water and improved sanitation for residents of 126 settlements in Issyk-Kul, Osh, and Chui regions.

SME Support: The project “Development of Sustainable Financial Markets for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Kyrgyz Republic” (budget $120 million) will create favorable conditions for the development of green finance and provide preferential lending and guarantees for entrepreneurs.

Emergency Preparedness: The agreement to introduce a rapid response mechanism will allow the Kyrgyz Republic to mobilize funds quickly to deal with emergencies.

Education: The project “Improving Access to and Quality of Inclusive Learning Opportunities for All Children in the Kyrgyz Republic” (budget of US$25 million) will ensure equitable access to quality inclusive education.

Energy: Implementation of the project “Construction of the Tamga-Karakol 220 kV overhead transmission line and substations in Issyk-Kul Oblast” (budget US$58.25 million) will improve energy supply in the Issyk-Kul region.

Agriculture: Work will continue to promote agricultural mechanization (budget $45.11 million), which will increase productivity and efficiency of farmers.

“Kyrgyzstan is steadily advancing on the path of sustainable development, and the signed agreements are a vivid confirmation of our commitment to the implementation of large-scale reforms. The investments attracted at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and IMF will be a solid foundation for achieving our goals,” said Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.