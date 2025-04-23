Azerbaijani PM makes phone call to Turkish VP over Istanbul earthquakes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a telephone conversation with Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz on April 23, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, concern was expressed over the series of earthquakes that recently struck the city of Istanbul. Prime Minister Asadov conveyed Azerbaijan’s deep sympathy and emphasized that, as always, Azerbaijan stands by its brotherly nation during this difficult time.

The conversation also included discussions on ongoing evaluations and response measures being carried out by Türkiye’s relevant institutions to assess and mitigate the impact of the earthquakes in the affected region.