Iranian foreign ministry condemns new US sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Iran strongly condemns the US imposition of new sanctions on legal entities and individuals in the fields of Iran's energy, oil, gas, and peaceful nuclear program, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the continued imposition of sanctions against various economic and trade sectors of Iran is illegal.

These sanctions clearly contradict the US claim of talks and discussions and show that the country does not have goodwill in this issue, the official pointed out.

Baghaei added that the unilateral imposition of sanctions against Iran contradicts the norms and principles of international law.

On April 22, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two Iranian legal entities, 12 entities, and one ship in the energy, oil, gas, and nuclear sectors.

