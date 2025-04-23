Azerbaijani Central Bank's chief announces factors to affect inflation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ A growth in weighted average inflation in Azerbaijan's trading partners will have an upward impact on the country's inflation by 2.57 percentage points, the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor held today, Trend reports.

He articulated that in the fiscal year 2026, the inflationary trajectory will be influenced by a differential of 1.74 basis points.

"Moreover, budget expenditures approved in 2025 will have an increasing effect on inflation by 0.43 percentage points," the official added.

To note, the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan amounted to 4.9 percent in 2024.

