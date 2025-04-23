Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani Central Bank shares optimistic economic growth forecast until 2027

Economy Materials 23 April 2025 12:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Central Bank shares optimistic economic growth forecast until 2027

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is optimistic over economic growth forecasts in Azerbaijan for both this and next years, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor held today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that GDP is projected to grow by 3.3 percent in 2025 and 2.4 percent in 2026.

"Growth in the non-oil sector is projected to be 4.7 percent this year and 4.6 percent in 2026," the governor noted.

To note, Azerbaijan's GDP amounted to 126.3 billion manat ($74.29) in 2024, up 4.1 percent over the previous year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more