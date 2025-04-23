Azerbaijani Central Bank shares optimistic economic growth forecast until 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is optimistic over economic growth forecasts in Azerbaijan for both this and next years, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor held today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that GDP is projected to grow by 3.3 percent in 2025 and 2.4 percent in 2026.

"Growth in the non-oil sector is projected to be 4.7 percent this year and 4.6 percent in 2026," the governor noted.

To note, Azerbaijan's GDP amounted to 126.3 billion manat ($74.29) in 2024, up 4.1 percent over the previous year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel