OTS announces next meeting of its space agencies in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ The next meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) space agencies may take place in Kazakhstan, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said during the 4th meeting of the organization's space agencies, Trend reports.

"Another item on the agenda is our next meeting. Usually it is held in alphabetical order. This year the meeting was supposed to be held in Kazakhstan, but our Azerbaijani colleagues asked to hold it in Baku.

We hope that in 2026 the meeting will be held in Kazakhstan, and later we will hear about it from our Kazakh friends," he mentioned.

Omuraliev also noted that next year the 77th International Astronomical Congress will be held in Antalya in October.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

