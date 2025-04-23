bp highlights long-term production at Shah Deniz field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Since production began at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field in 2006, about 237 billion standard cubic meters of gas have been extracted, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President for Communications and External Affairs of bp in the Caspian region, said in a post on his social media account, Trend reports.

'' Since the start of production in 2006, the giant Shah Deniz field has produced about 237 billion standard cubic metres of gas.

For the same period, the Shah Deniz project produced 49 million tonnes (about 394 million barrels) of condensate.

bp and its co-venturers spent about $30 billion in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities to date, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project.

In addition, the State Oil Fund has earned more than $7.7 billion in revenue from the Shah Deniz project by the end of 2024.” Aslanbayli wrote.