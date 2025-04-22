World Bank stresses significance of Tajikistan's Rogun HPP construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. The Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP) project in Tajikistan is an important regional project, said Charles Cormier, the World Bank’s Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan.

Cormier made the statement during a meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Finance, Faiziddin Kahhorzoda, held in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

During the talks, the parties discussed ongoing efforts to advance the Rogun HPP project, mobilize additional financing, implement existing financial agreements, and improve coordination among development partners.

Cormier emphasized that the Rogun plant will not only help close Tajikistan’s domestic electricity gap, especially during the winter months, but also allow for the export of clean, renewable energy to neighboring countries, contributing to broader regional energy security.

Kahhorzoda expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its continuous support and highlighted the importance of close cooperation to ensure the effective implementation of financial arrangements related to the project.

The Rogun HPP, located on the Vakhsh river, is planned to include six generating units of 600 MW each. Two units are currently operational, with a third expected to be commissioned in 2025. Once fully completed, the facility is projected to produce more than 17 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The plant is projected to generate electrical power for approximately 10 million consumers and facilitate the exportation of up to 70 percent of its production to the markets of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

