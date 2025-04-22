Azerbaijani, Chinese companies forge path for local laptop production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Chinese Shenzhen Hasee Computer Co. computer technology company, have held a meeting within the framework of the China-Azerbaijan Industrial and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference, a source in AZPROMO told Trend.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities of localizing the production of laptops in Azerbaijan, and an agreement was reached to provide information on the market integration strategy and continue negotiations.

AZPROMO and Shenzhen Hasee Computer Co. signed a Memorandum of Understanding on April 17 at a conference on promoting China-Azerbaijan industrial and investment cooperation to define the legal framework of cooperation.

