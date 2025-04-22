TotalEnergies plans steam cracker shutdown at Antwerp by 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. TotalEnergies has announced plans to reconfigure its petrochemicals operations at its Antwerp platform to strengthen the site's competitiveness amid changing market conditions, Trend reports.

The site, operational for over 75 years, remains a key location for the company in Europe, based on an integrated refining and petrochemicals model.

As part of its decarbonization strategy, TotalEnergies will use 130 MW from a 200 MW Air Liquide electrolyzer project to produce 15,000 tons of green hydrogen annually. The electricity will come from its OranjeWind offshore wind project. The initiative is expected to cut CO₂ emissions by up to 150,000 tons per year and contribute to EU renewable transport targets.

The Antwerp site will also start producing 50,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually via coprocessing from 2025. In addition, a 25 MW / 75 MWh battery system, commissioned last year, supports industrial decarbonization and helps stabilize electricity grids.

In response to expected ethylene overcapacity in Europe, TotalEnergies plans to shut down its oldest steam cracker in Antwerp by the end of 2027. The closure follows the decision of a key third-party ethylene customer not to renew its contract.

The company will concentrate operations on a newer steam cracker, which is fully integrated into TotalEnergies' downstream units in Antwerp and Feluy. The reconfiguration will be carried out without layoffs. Solutions such as retirement or reassignment within the site will be offered to the 253 employees affected. An employee consultation process is set to begin in late April.