Azerbaijani Army prioritizes practical training in reservist session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Under the Ministry of Defense’s annual training plan, special attention is paid to practical classes held during training sessions with a group of reservists called from the reserve, conducted within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

In accordance with the training program, theoretical and practical classes were conducted with the personnel involved in the session held in one of the special-purpose military units, and the drill training of reservists was improved.

Within the classes held in various training ranges, the reservists received training in the rules of providing first aid during combat, worked out methods of evacuating the wounded from the territory, and were informed in detail about modern special equipment available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army’s engineering units.

During the classes, the reservists enhanced their practical skills in the incomplete disassembly and reassembly of small arms available in the armament of Azerbaijani army units, as well as learned the rules for the use of personal chemical protection equipment.

After enlightening talks with reservists and informing them on safety rules, they successfully carried out practical shooting from various small arms.

According to the plan, the training session focused on raising the combat training level of reservists, enhancing their knowledge and abilities, improving their practical skills, and introducing them to weapons recently received in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army, including the study of their combat use.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel