Azerbaijani Army holds paramilitary cross championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. In accordance with the training plan for 2025, paramilitary cross championship in long-distance running was held among servicemen at the Garaheybat Training Center of the Azerbaijani Army, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The championship commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs. Afterward, the ins and outs of the competition were laid out for the team.

According to the plan, the competitive events encompassed a 3000-meter endurance run alongside precision marksmanship with small arms and grenade launcher systems.



Throughout the competitive event, aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of servicemen, the participants exhibited exceptional proficiency and adeptly executed the designated objectives.



Upon the culmination of the competitive event, esteemed personnel and squads were conferred with trophies, commendatory certificates, and diplomas of distinction.

