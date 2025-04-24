Azercosmos, Türksat ink memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Azercosmos and Türkiye's leading satellite telecommunications company, Türksat, Trend reports via Azercosmos.

The document serves to develop mutually beneficial cooperation between the two parties in the field of satellite telecommunications and to exchange knowledge, skills, and experience.

The signing ceremony took place within the framework of the Space Technology Conference (STC) hosted by Azercosmos.

During the STC, Azercosmos will sign around 10 MoUs.

Under the memorandum, the parties intend to expand strategic, economic, industrial, scientific, technical, and technological cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT).

Moreover, based on the signed document, bilateral consultations are planned on topics such as the regulation of regional and international laws regarding satellite services, proper management of radio frequencies, geographic information systems services, space technologies, space project management, and other related issues.

