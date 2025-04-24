Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 April 2025 15:00 (UTC +04:00)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Chinese National Human Genome Center (CHGB) in Beijing, Trend reports.

Established by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, CHGB is one of China’s leading national institutions in genome research.

The Chinese National Human Genome Center promotes the commercialization of research outcomes and the development of a genomic industry in China. The center implements projects in the fields of fundamental and clinical research, population genetics, and bioinformatics. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the laboratories and biobank of the center. During her meeting with the center’s leadership, prospects for cooperation with relevant Azerbaijani institutions were discussed, including the potential application of CHGB’s methods in the treatment of oncological diseases, cerebral palsy, and other conditions.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Chinese National Human Genome Center (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more