Uzbekistan aims to doubling exports and kicking trade growth into high gear by 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. By 2030, Uzbekistan aims to achieve upper-middle-income status, double its exports to $45 billion, and boost GDP to $200 billion, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The announcement was made by Minister Laziz Kudratov during an international business forum held in the city of Jizzakh. The event was part of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s broader initiative to actively promote regional investment opportunities across the country.

Meanwhile, last year, Uzbekistan attracted $35 billion in foreign direct investment — a tenfold increase compared to 2017. The country’s GDP has been growing at over 6 percent annually.

Minister Kudratov also underscored the importance of unlocking regional potential as a key driver of national development. He highlighted Jizzakh’s strategic advantages, including its prime geographic location, abundant land resources, expanding infrastructure, and skilled labor force — all of which contribute to its growing investment appeal.

Several sectors in the region, such as construction materials, textiles, agriculture, and tourism, are experiencing dynamic growth, positioning Jizzakh as an increasingly attractive destination for long-term, sustainable investment.

