Turkmenistan’s ambitious satellite launch to replace TurkmenAlem 52E by late 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Production of replacement satellite for Turkmenistan's MonacoSat-1 (Turkmen Alem 52E) to begin by the end of 2025, SSI-Monaco President and CEO Ilhami Aygun said at the Space Technology Conference (STC2025), Trend reports.

"In 2015, we launched our first satellite, MonacoSat-1, which later became known as Turkmen Alem 52E after we leased two-thirds of its capacity to Turkmenistan," Aygun said.

According to him, the satellite's service life is calculated until 2030, but it must be replaced no later than 2028.

"By the end of this year, we plan to begin production of a replacement satellite, which will also operate in the Ku-band, covering the same region," Aygun added.

He emphasized that the company is currently actively developing new projects, including MonacoSat-2.

