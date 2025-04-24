Azerbaijani migration head portrays Almaty process at Baku conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The Almaty Process aims to enhance cooperation on protecting the rights of migrants and refugees in the region, facilitate legal migration, and strengthen institutional and interstate coordination, said Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during the third Ministerial Conference of the Almaty Process held today in Baku, Huseynov highlighted that Azerbaijan has chaired the event for the past two years.

“Today's event focuses on three main goals: First, reviewing Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and the development of the Almaty Process over the last two years. Second, ensuring the handover of the chairmanship to the next presiding country, which is the Republic of Kazakhstan. And third, discussing the future priorities of the platform for the coming years.

A significant milestone was also achieved at this Ministerial Conference with the adoption of the Baku Declaration. Initiated and coordinated by the Azerbaijani side, the Baku Declaration is a jointly agreed document that outlines the key areas of focus for the Almaty Process in the years ahead,” he noted.

The Almaty Process serves as a regional consultation platform addressing refugee protection and international migration concerns in Central Asia. It seeks to tackle the various challenges presented by mixed migration dynamics and to enhance regional collaboration and coordination regarding mixed migration matters.

