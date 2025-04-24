Hungarian company expresses readiness to invest in Azerbaijan's ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ As the company I represent, we are fully prepared to invest in both Azerbaijan and its thriving ecosystem, István Sárhegyi, CEO of the Hungarian company "4iG Space and Defense Technologies," said in an interview with Trend.

Sárhegyi mentioned that the company plans to establish close cooperation with Azercosmos.

"In fact, this afternoon, we will announce the signing of an agreement between our companies. We are particularly eager to collaborate on projects related to remote sensing, small-scale satellites, and other initiatives," he stated.

We are prepared to invest in Azerbaijan and its ecosystem. Although we have not yet determined the financiers or the specific amounts, if we find good business opportunities, we are ready to invest the necessary funds into space solutions in Azerbaijan," Sárhegyi added.

