Iran agrees to renew talks on surveillance cameras at nuclear sites - IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Iran has agreed to resume negotiations regarding the reactivation of surveillance cameras at its nuclear facilities, said Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a press briefing, Grossi noted that IAEA technical experts are scheduled to visit Iran in the coming days to discuss the matter.

He also noted that Iran's position on nuclear talks with the US has been encouraging.

The Director General of the IAEA visited Tehran on April 22, where he held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Aragchi and Mohammad Eslami, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

The first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place on April 12 in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Aragchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

