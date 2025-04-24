Iranian FM expresses optimism about advancing nuclear negotiations with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Progress could be achieved in the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, which are set to take place on April 26 in Oman, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

In a statement to Iranian media in Beijing, Araghchi emphasized that, as in the previous two rounds, Iran is committed to participating seriously in the talks, and if the other side also engages constructively, there is hope for reaching an agreement.

Araghchi expressed cautious optimism about the negotiations, noting that Iran's approach remains cautious due to contradictory statements from the US. He acknowledged that numerous misunderstandings still exist between the two countries.

"We have made better progress on the principles compared to previous agreements, and this process can continue," Araghchi stated.

He further explained that while Iran is open to ensuring that its nuclear program does not lead to the development of nuclear weapons, discussions could encounter difficulties if the US presents unreasonable or additional demands.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that Iran has never walked away from the negotiation table, and the indirect nature of the talks so far has not posed any problems. He reiterated that the discussions, mediated by Oman, are proceeding in a positive direction.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

The first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place on April 12 in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

