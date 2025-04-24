Fitch talks on impact of US tariffs on CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. In the CIS+ region, the direct impact of tariffs will be low as exports to the US are limited, Trend reports via Fitch.

“Armenia and Georgia are oil importers, while banks in oil-exporting CIS+ countries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan generally have low direct exposure to the oil and gas sector, and strong liquidity buffers. In countries with high external liabilities, particularly Uzbekistan, refinancing for state-owned banks may become more costly, but risks are mitigated by state support and the long-term nature of most external borrowings, mainly from international financial institutions on concessional terms,” reads the report released by Fitch.



The rating agency’s analysts note that the US dollar has weakened since the major tariff increases, but if this trend reversed, local-currency depreciation would be likely to weaken asset quality in countries with high dollarisation.

“However, most banks have capacity to absorb moderate losses, and the authorities could support domestic currencies if needed.



In Africa, Nigeria and Angola are most exposed to lower oil prices, meaning asset quality and foreign-exchange liquidity are likely to weaken. Capital could also weaken if the local currencies depreciate, a possibility exacerbated by likely reduced availability of external aid, but most bank ratings are low and unlikely to be affected. Refinancing risks are limited due to banks’ low reliance on foreign-currency wholesale funding,” reads the report.