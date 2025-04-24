Uzbekcosmos, Azercosmos pick up momentum on soil salinity monitoring project - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Work on the soil salinity monitoring project between Uzbekcosmos and Azercosmos agencies is actively underway, Uzbekcosmos Deputy Director Mukhiddin Ibragimov told Trend during the Space Technology Conference (STC 2025) in Baku.

“Last year, we signed an agreement with Azercosmos to launch a pilot project in the field of soil salinity monitoring in Uzbekistan. Now our two centers on geoinformation systems are actively working in this direction. This is one of the first joint projects between our countries, and we consider it extremely important. Despite its modest scale, it raises key issues of environmental security and regional cooperation,” he noted.

Speaking about the prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan, the representative of Uzbekcosmos stressed the special role of the Organization of Turkic States.

“One of the priority areas is participation in the project to create a joint cubic satellite within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. We are also actively working in the sphere of norm-setting and international cooperation. Our countries often consult, we have similar positions and interests,” he emphasized.

In addition, M. Ibragimov noted that Uzbekistan is preparing to launch its scientific satellite.

“We plan to launch a scientific satellite by 2027. Now we are cooperating with the Japanese institute Qtech: our students are undergoing master's studies there, and at the end of the program, they will assemble a satellite, which will then be put into orbit,” he said.