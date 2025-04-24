International travelers kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Today, travelers from 30 countries of the world - the USA, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France, Brazil, Morocco, Denmark, Chile, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syria, India, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Iran, Cameroon, China, Australia and New Zealand - have started their trip to Karabakh, Trend reports.

The group, which includes travelers representing 6 continents, is led by world-famous traveler and founder of the NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis (https://nomadmania.com, https://harrymitsidis.com).

The travelers will stay in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for three days, observing the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out, as well as the destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travelers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times. This trip is the 13th group visit of foreign travelers to Karabakh.