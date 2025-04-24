Pakistan emphasizes commitment to expanding peaceful space cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Pakistan is ready to expand its cooperation in the peaceful use of space, said Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Chairman Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Khan highlighted the impressive growth of the global space economy, which is expected to rise from 630 billion dollars in 2023 to 1.8 trillion by 2035.

"This growth is driven by innovations in satellite communication, Earth observation, navigation, and services based on artificial intelligence. Space is no longer an elite field—it is now the foundation of economic competitiveness and sustainable development," said Khan.

He emphasized that Central Eurasia, with its developing technologies and economies, has great potential to play a significant role in this new era.

"By combining our knowledge and resources, we can not only participate but also become leading players in this market. Pakistan recognizes the importance of space technologies. Since the establishment of SUPARCO in 1961, we have consistently utilized space for peaceful purposes. We have implemented numerous projects in agriculture, disaster management, climate monitoring, glacier monitoring, and infrastructure," said the SUPARCO Chairman.

