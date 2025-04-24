South Korean tech firm to power Kazakhstan’s industrial expansion
Photo: Kazakh Invest
A memorandum was signed in Astana between "Kazakh Invest" and South Korean Microbus Co., Ltd. to collaborate on infrastructure, energy, and industrial production.
