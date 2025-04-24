Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 24 decreased by $2.36 (3.37 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.63 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $2.35 (3.44 percent) to $65.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $1.54 (2.86 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $52.22 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, dipped by $2.05 (2.97 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $66.94 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of April 24 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

