President Pezeshkian of Iran set to visit China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to pay an official visit to China soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Araghchi noted that preparatory discussions regarding the visit have already taken place in Beijing. Following the Iranian president’s visit, a reciprocal visit by the Chinese president to Iran is anticipated. President Pezeshkian is also scheduled to attend the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State later this year.

The FM added that bilateral and regional issues were discussed during recent meetings in Beijing, where Iran and China reaffirmed their positive understanding on topics including Iran’s nuclear file and indirect talks with the US.

On April 23, Foreign Minister Araghchi held high-level meetings in China to advance diplomatic coordination between the two countries.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

The first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place on April 12 in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

