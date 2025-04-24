17th ECO Summit set for Azerbaijan's Khankendi this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi this year, said Rovshan Mirzayev, Deputy Head of the Economic Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

In his address at the "Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO): Opportunities and Prospects" conference, Mirzayev noted that the meeting will be successfully organized

"The theme for this year's summit will focus on sustainable development and climate-resilient economic cooperation," he said.

The 16th ECO summit took place in 2023 in the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is a political and economic intergovernmental institution in Eurasia, founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It provides a platform to examine strategies for promoting growth and facilitating trade and investment opportunities.

