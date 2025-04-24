Iran's FM praises China's constructive and effective role in nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Iran welcomes China’s effective and constructive approach to its nuclear program and the lifting of international sanctions, said the country's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Araghchi emphasized that the friendship and strategic ties between Iran and China will not be affected by any third party.

He noted that the friendly and strategic ties between Iran and China remain immune to third-party influence, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to leveraging all available opportunities to safeguard their mutual interests.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of the strategic partnership between Iran and China in advancing shared interests and contributing to regional and global peace and security.

Wang Yi also praised Iran’s responsible approach to the nuclear issue and reiterated China’s full support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Additionally, the Iranian and Chinese foreign ministers also reviewed the current progress of bilateral cooperation agreements and joint projects across various economic and trade sectors. They exchanged views on existing opportunities and the untapped potential for further strengthening and expanding their partnership.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

The first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place on April 12, in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

