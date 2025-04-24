Azercosmos generates substantial returns on investment, earning major revenue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Azercosmos has generated over 650 million manat ($382.3 million) in revenue from its investments, exceeding 700 million manat ($411.7 million), the Acting Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos, Dunay Badirkhanov, told reporters on the sidelines of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Since 2013, Azercosmos has launched three satellites into orbit. Through the 'Azerspace-1' and 'Azerspace-2' satellites, we are currently operating in nearly 50 countries. Out of the 700 million manat invested, we have already earned 650 million manat in revenue," he said.

The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) is a public legal entity under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the successor to Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company, the inaugural satellite operator in the Caucasus region, wholly owned by the Government of Azerbaijan. The company offers internet and television services to clients throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia through the telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1. Azercosmos offers satellite imaging and geoinformation services through the Earth observation satellite Azersky. Azercosmos manages a teleport in Baku that acquires communications through intermediary satellites, metronet, and fiber optics. This teleport facilitates uplink services, data dissemination, and internet access.

