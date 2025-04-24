Kazakh president describes stance of ties with Azerbaijan post-Aktau jet mishap

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24.​ Kazakhstan shares deep and sincere feelings with Azerbaijan, with which it shares the shores of the ancient Caspian Sea. The unity of the two nations became especially evident following the tragedy near Aktau, said the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

In his address at the XXXIV session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Tokayev emphasized that the best qualities of the Kazakh people are particularly evident during critical moments.

"We were once again reminded of this last year when the plane crash occurred near Aktau. Our citizens rushed to assist the victims. They stood in lines to donate blood. They laid flowers at the Azerbaijani embassy. The whole world admired the unity and selflessness of our people. In this moment, the generosity, openness, and kindness of our fellow citizens were clearly demonstrated," he noted.

To note, an AZAL passenger plane, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives and 29 survived.

