Azerbaijani official raises concerns over EU missions in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The European Union (EU) has established three missions in Armenia under various names to date, said Ramid Namazov, Chairman of the Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament on External Interference and Hybrid Threats, Trend reports.

Speaking at a public hearing of the commission on the topic of "Hybrid Attack on Stability in the South Caucasus under the Name of Peacekeeping Mission," Namazov pointed out the discrepancy between Azerbaijan's independent foreign policy and the interests of certain Western circles, particularly in the EU and its member states.

"Azerbaijan's independent foreign policy conflicts with the interests of certain factions in the West, particularly within the European Union and its member states. Consequently, these factions, operating under the guise of the EU and its institutions, have, at the instigation of the Armenian lobby, sought to undermine Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including through hybrid threats," he said.

Namazov highlighted that after the local counterterrorism measures conducted by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces in Karabakh in September 2023, these activities became more apparent.

He also emphasized that the creation of any mission within the EU or other countries is subject to two legal conditions: either an invitation from the partner country or a corresponding resolution from the United Nations Security Council.

"The legal foundation for establishing any mission in the European Union or other countries is governed by two conditions: it must either be an invitation from the partner country or a relevant resolution from the UN Security Council.

However, the situation in Armenia presents a different scenario. To date, the European Union has established three missions in Armenia under various names. While one of these missions is partially grounded in legal principles, the other two can be viewed as operations that pose a threat to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, border inviolability, and sovereignty, all without Azerbaijan's consent," he added.

