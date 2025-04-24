Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azercosmos prepares for launch of next-generation satellite systems

Economy Materials 24 April 2025 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Azercosmos (Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan) is preparing to launch a new generation of satellite systems, the Acting Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos, Dunay Badirkhanov, said at the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Trend reports.

“These next-generation satellite systems will feature enhanced capabilities in high-precision Earth observation, next-generation telecommunications services, and regional connectivity. We are also exploring the potential for new international missions, including joint initiatives with our partners in Türkiye and other countries,” he said.

Badirkhanov underscored that substantial advancements in the aerospace domain cannot be realized in an isolation.

“Our success depends on a shared vision and collective effort. That is exactly what STC2025 represents — a platform where dialogue turns into action, partnerships are forged, and the future of the space industry is built together,” he concluded.

