Azercosmos prepares for launch of next-generation satellite systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azercosmos (Space
Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan) is preparing to launch a new
generation of satellite systems, the Acting Chairman of the Board
of Azercosmos, Dunay Badirkhanov, said at the Space Technology
Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Trend reports.
“These next-generation satellite systems will feature enhanced
capabilities in high-precision Earth observation, next-generation
telecommunications services, and regional connectivity. We are also
exploring the potential for new international missions, including
joint initiatives with our partners in Türkiye and other
countries,” he said.
Badirkhanov underscored that substantial advancements in the
aerospace domain cannot be realized in an isolation.
“Our success depends on a shared vision and collective effort.
That is exactly what STC2025 represents — a platform where dialogue
turns into action, partnerships are forged, and the future of the
space industry is built together,” he concluded.
