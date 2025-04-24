Azercosmos prepares for launch of next-generation satellite systems

“These next-generation satellite systems will feature enhanced capabilities in high-precision Earth observation, next-generation telecommunications services, and regional connectivity. We are also exploring the potential for new international missions, including joint initiatives with our partners in Türkiye and other countries,” he said.

Badirkhanov underscored that substantial advancements in the aerospace domain cannot be realized in an isolation.

“Our success depends on a shared vision and collective effort. That is exactly what STC2025 represents — a platform where dialogue turns into action, partnerships are forged, and the future of the space industry is built together,” he concluded.

