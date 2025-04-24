Azerbaijan’s Karabakh boasts vast untapped tourism potential - visitor from Barcelona

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan’s Karabakh boasts vast untapped tourism potential, Xavier Cortal, a visitor from Barcelona, told Trend.

Having already been to Azerbaijan a couple of times, this was his first opportunity to explore Karabakh, a place he described as both beautiful and welcoming.

Cortal reflected on his visit, noting the positive signs of progress in the region. "Many countries that were at war often face a lot of destruction afterward,” he said. "But I think this is going the right way. You are rebuilding the country." He expressed hope for the future, especially for the people returning to the area. "When they come back, you just hope they will have work opportunities," he added.

Cortal also highlighted the region’s potential for tourism, describing it as an area with great prospects for development in that sector. "It’s a beautiful place. In the future, I think it has great tourism potential," he noted.

Meanwhile, today, travelers from 30 countries of the world have started their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh. The delegation will spend three days in Karabakh and East Zangezur, where they will observe the extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts, demining activities, and the destruction caused by the brutalities during the period of occupation by Armenia.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as the Turkish Travelers Club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100," have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times. This trip is the 13th group visit of foreign travelers to Karabakh.