European Peace Facility pushing Armenia for war - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Armenia is being prepared for war through the European Peace Facility (EPF), Chairman of the Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Countering Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats Ramid Namazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the presentation of a special investigation titled “Hybrid Offensive Under the Name of ‘Peace Mission’ for Stability in the South Caucasus.”

He claims that instead of bringing about peace, the European Peace Facility - established to offer military aid to one side - decided on July 22, 2024, to allocate 10 million euros to the Armenian armed forces. A bigger aid package was supposed to be announced, but it has allegedly been delayed for reasons that are not yet clear.

Namazov pointed out that Article 1 of the decision signed by former Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell outlines the following objectives:

To strengthen Armenia’s national security and enhance stability and resilience in the defense sector by contributing to the development of its Armed Forces in line with the EU’s overall policy towards Armenia;

To improve the operational efficiency of the Armenian Armed Forces, speed up alignment with EU standards, and enhance interoperability, including better protection of civilians in crisis and emergency situations;

To build Armenia’s capacity to potentially participate in future EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations.

According to the MP, the supplied support consists of logistical equipment to set up a mobile field camp that can accommodate a unit the size of a battalion, complete with a main medical aid station.

"Thus, as can be seen from the decision itself, the provision of tents and other equipment to Armenia for the establishment of a mobile field camp can in no way serve to enhance the country's national security and defense capabilities.

At the same time, the Armenian side must submit regular annual reports to the EU regarding the use, usability, and condition of the military equipment and other items provided to it and must allow auditors from the EPF to inspect them on site. These assets provided to Armenia cannot be lost or transferred to others without the consent of the relevant committee of the fund.

The decision also states that in November 2023, the Armenian side officially approached the EU, expressing its desire to begin negotiations on defining a framework for participation in CSDP missions and operations," he added.

