World-famous "NomadMania" travel club visits Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 24. The world-famous "NomadMania" travel club has visited Khankendi, Trend reports.

The visit began with Garabagh University, where the travelers got acquainted with the conditions created there.

The delegation will spend three days in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, where they will observe the extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts, demining activities, and the destruction caused by the brutalities during the period of occupation by Armenia.

Over the past five years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as the Turkish Travelers Club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100," have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times. This trip is the 13th group visit of foreign travelers to Karabakh. It plays an exceptional role in promoting the liberated territories within the framework of "dark tourism".

