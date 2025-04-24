Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan set new trade target

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmenistan’s National Leader, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held bilateral talks with the participation of official delegations, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strengthening and expanding the long-standing friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Both leaders noted the positive dynamics in multi-faceted cooperation across political, inter-parliamentary, trade, economic, transport, communication, and cultural sectors.

Notable achievements include regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Business Council, regional forums, and cultural events, such as exhibitions and cultural days. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $1.1 billion, with plans to increase this to $2 billion in the coming years. Additionally, trade houses were established in both capitals, and cargo transportation volumes have risen.

The countries are also enhancing cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, water resources, and other sectors, with the creation of a border trade zone "Shavat-Dashoguz" being one of the key projects.

Active regional exchanges and a rich program of cultural and humanitarian events are underway. This year, Turkmenistan’s Cultural Days will be held in Uzbekistan, and the third Regional Forum will take place in Khiva.

Both leaders also discussed regional partnerships, including preparations for the upcoming "Central Asia Plus" summit and the seventh Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, set to be held in Tashkent.

President Mirziyoyev highlighted the significance of the upcoming Forum in Ashgabat in December 2025, organized within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the United Nations General Assembly at Turkmenistan's initiative.