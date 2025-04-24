Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Visa-free travel jumpstarts Azerbaijani-Chinese business relations

Economy Materials 24 April 2025 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Visa-free travel jumpstarts Azerbaijani-Chinese business relations

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The partnership between Azerbaijan and China has really taken off in recent years, blossoming across various sectors and becoming a key player on both the economic and political chessboard.

As part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to the People's Republic of China, a "Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" was signed, laying the foundation for a new chapter in Azerbaijan-China relations.

The recent signing of a mutual visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and China really puts the icing on the cake, highlighting the fast track that bilateral relations are on.

Meanwhile, expectations are mounting around the strategic potential of the Zangezur corridor — a key transit route poised to strengthen regional connectivity and unlock new economic opportunities.

Speaking to Trend, economist Eldeniz Amirov emphasized that the agreement presents wide-ranging opportunities. From now on, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs can travel to China for exhibitions, business negotiations, and other purposes without needing a visa. This creates, according to him, real prospects for both diversifying imports and promoting Azerbaijani goods—particularly agricultural and food products—in the Chinese market.

He also mentioned that Chinese investors will now have the green light to visit Azerbaijan without a visa, which could open the floodgates for investment in industrial zones, technology parks, and innovation projects.

Amirov shone a light on the rising hopes tied to the Zangezur Corridor and how it could put Azerbaijan on the map as a logistics powerhouse.

“Azerbaijan's position as a regional logistics hub continues to solidify. There is also a growing potential for the integration of Chinese technologies into the country through collaborative development projects.

China’s experience in the field of green energy offers strategic support to Azerbaijan’s energy transition goals. In addition, Beijing’s interest in Azerbaijan’s intellectual property ecosystem may create new international commercialization opportunities for local tech startups,” he said.

Amirov highlighted that tourism will likely be one of the first and most noticeable benefits of the new developments.

"China is among the top countries globally for outbound tourism, with 87 million Chinese citizens traveling abroad in 2023. Redirecting a fraction of this flow to Azerbaijan would give a substantial boost to the tourism sector.

Azerbaijan's designation as the 26th country to have mutual visa requirements lifted with China marks a significant demonstration of strategic trust from the Chinese government.

The key point I want to emphasize is that China has evolved into a global economic powerhouse with potential that extends far beyond its borders. It is actively seeking new, reliable partners for expansion, and in this context, Azerbaijan stands out as both a trusted and strategically essential ally. While the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China is expected to grow by 27.7 percent in 2024, reaching $3.7 billion, this figure remains well below its true potential. The expansion of mutual investment and trade opportunities could significantly amplify this number in the future.

As of today, China has signed mutual visa-free travel agreements with 25 countries, and Azerbaijan has become the 26th to join this list. This move is a clear indication of the strategic trust that Beijing has placed in our country.

In essence, the outcomes of this visit are expected to shape relations for years to come, making it a visit of exceptional strategic significance," the economist noted.

Meanwhile, MP Vugar Bayramov emphasizes that the shift to a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and China will further strengthen the strategic and economic ties between the two nations.

He highlighted that in 2024, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan surged nearly twofold (1.9 times), reaching 45,000:

"In the first quarter of this year, the number of visitors from China to Azerbaijan grew by 1.8 times, with approximately 9,000 Chinese citizens visiting. Meanwhile, the number of tourists traveling to China saw a 61 percent increase, reaching 132 million, generating 6.4 trillion yuan in revenue for China," he said.

Bayramov further pointed out that the new agreement will also open the floodgates for Azerbaijani travelers heading to China.

"This agreement will significantly impact the number of Azerbaijanis visiting China. On one hand, Azerbaijan Airlines' direct flights between Baku and Beijing, along with the visa-free regime, will open up new possibilities for citizens of both countries. Ultimately, this visa arrangement will not only boost tourism but also create new avenues for cooperation across various sectors of the economy," Bayramov concluded.

Trade transactions between Azerbaijan and China continue to rise, reflecting a positive trend in bilateral economic relations.

In the first quarter of this year, the trade volume between the two countries reached $1.02 billion, marking an increase of $279.8 million, or 37.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

During this period, trade with China accounted for 8.54 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, positioning China as the fourth-largest trade partner for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s exports to China also saw a significant boost, totaling $23.2 million in the first quarter. This marks an impressive increase of $18.2 million, or 4.6 times more, compared to the same months last year.

On the import side, Azerbaijan’s transactions from China amounted to $1 billion, reflecting a rise of $261.6 million, or 35.6 percent, from the previous year. This makes China the second-largest source of imports for Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Overall, the growing momentum in Azerbaijan–China relations signals the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral ties—one poised to stimulate local markets and expand employment opportunities by unlocking potential across a wide range of economic sectors in both countries.

At the end of the day, setting up a visa-free travel regime is not just a walk in the park; it’s a golden opportunity to strengthen the bonds of trust and teamwork between nations. It is also expected to be a game changer for tourism, open the floodgates for economic engagement, and pave the way for cultural exchange.

Beyond strengthening state-level diplomacy, this initiative lays the foundation for greater people-to-people connection and cultural affinity, setting the stage for the partnership to evolve into a more dynamic and multidimensional collaboration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more