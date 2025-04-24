High-speed internet, digital infrastructure boosting in Azerbaijan - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Azerbaijan has made significant progress in the development of information and communication technologies in recent years, said Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Sameddin Asadov at the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Trend reports.

Asadov announced the successful completion of the "Online Azerbaijan" project, implemented through a public-private partnership model.

"The entire country is now covered with stable broadband internet. Over the past few years, the number of households with access to fixed high-speed broadband internet has increased manyfold. This development has also been reflected in international rankings on infrastructure progress.

Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity index has shown notable improvement in the Global Cybersecurity Index published by the International Telecommunication Union [ITU]. Our country scored 94 points out of a possible 100, positioning us among the top-ranked nations globally.

We place special focus on cultivating talent across the technology spectrum and have achieved substantial results in building professional capacity in the ICT sector.

Over the past few years, 10,000 ICT specialists have graduated under the National Scholarship Program, ensuring a workforce that meets the needs of the labor market. Today, these professionals play a key role in the advancement of ICT in our country.

From space technologies to digital infrastructure, from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence—these interconnected domains are shaping Azerbaijan’s technological ecosystem and its contribution to global innovation," Asadov said.

