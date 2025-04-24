Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and US set to unite at major financial conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Aliyar Mammadyarov is on a working visit to the US, a source in the CBA told Trend.

According to the source, during the visit, the delegation will participate in various events within the framework of the Summer Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to be held in Washington, D.C., and in bilateral meetings with the leadership of a number of financial and investment institutions cooperating with the CBA.

The delegation is also expected to participate in a regional financial conference on "Strengthening Financial Partnership between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and the US" to be organized by the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce.