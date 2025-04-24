Quake near Istanbul prompts Kazakhstan to convey its support to Türkiye

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of support to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the earthquake in the Sea of Marmara region and near Istanbul, Trend reports.

“Relying on the unshakable bonds of centuries-old friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership between our countries, I confirm Kazakhstan's readiness to provide comprehensive support and assistance to the Turkish people,” said the president’s telegram.

The earthquake in Türkiye occurred on April 23, 2025, in the Sea of Marmara, near Istanbul. The tremors, with a magnitude of 6.2, struck at 12:49 local time (UTC+3) and lasted for 13 seconds. The epicenter was located 21 km southeast of Marmara Ereğlisi in Tekirdağ Province, approximately 73 km southwest of Istanbul. As a result of the earthquake, at least 359 people were injured, including 236 in Istanbul. A significant number sustained injuries as a result of mass hysteria and the ensuing exodus from structures.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel