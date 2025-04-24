Iran urges E3 to break free from deadlock and choose diplomacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Iran's relations with E3 countries have experienced ups and downs in recent history, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, Trend reported.

''Like it or not, they are currently on the decline. Why? Each side has its own version. In my opinion, laying blame is a futile exercise. What is important is that the status quo is a lose-lose'' the minister added.

According to him, last September in New York, Iran proposed dialogue during a meeting with E3 foreign ministers and other European counterparts.

He added that instead of confrontation, Iran offered cooperation not only on the nuclear issue but also in every other area of mutual interest and concern. Unfortunately, they chose the hard path.

''Iran has once again offered diplomacy. After recent consultations in Moscow and Beijing, Iran is ready to take the first step by visiting Paris, Berlin, and London. We were ready to do this even before Iran started an indirect dialogue with the U.S., but the troika refused to engage.

Now the ball is in the court of the Six. They have an opportunity to get rid of the power of special interest groups and chart a different path. How we proceed at this critical crossroads will likely determine the foreseeable future,'' the publication reads.